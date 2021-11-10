Susquehanna Cuts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $5.40 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.23.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

