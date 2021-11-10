Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLA opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

