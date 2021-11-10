Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORLA opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
Orla Mining Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.