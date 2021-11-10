SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,279 shares of company stock valued at $930,037.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

