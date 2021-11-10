SVB Leerink Comments on Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

MYGN opened at $31.62 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

