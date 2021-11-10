SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

