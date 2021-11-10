Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synaptics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the software maker will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,169. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

