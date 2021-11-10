Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.77. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $348.26 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $348.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.84.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.