Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

SNPS traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $348.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.