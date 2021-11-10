Syntropy Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $225.98 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00223519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

