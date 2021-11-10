Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

