T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist Securities raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

