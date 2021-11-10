Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.37% from the stock’s current price.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

