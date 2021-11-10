Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

