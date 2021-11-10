Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
The stock has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
