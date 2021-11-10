Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.