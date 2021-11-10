Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3911 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,184. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $89.36 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $612.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.