Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

