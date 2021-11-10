Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.25

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1704309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.