Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post $6.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,014,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 51,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,728. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

