Tap (XTP) Market Cap Reaches $802,283.48

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $802,283.48 and approximately $6,618.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

