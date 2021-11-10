Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.99 million and $42.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00335061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.