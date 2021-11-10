Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $7,160.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.00348812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

