Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Securities

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.
Targa Resources stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.