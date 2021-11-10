Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Securities

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

