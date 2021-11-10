Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.69 Per Share

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £741.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

