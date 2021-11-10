Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.98.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $624.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

