TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$66.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.83 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$51.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$61.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

