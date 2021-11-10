TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 price objective from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.47.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$62.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.09. The company has a market cap of C$61.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

