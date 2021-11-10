TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$36.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.30 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

