Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

