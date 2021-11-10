Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce $543.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.30 million to $548.86 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.06. 2,550,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

