Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIV. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

