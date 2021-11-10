Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.92

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $15.89. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.