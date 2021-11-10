Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TLPFY opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.09. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

