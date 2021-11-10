Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,388,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,092,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $66,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

