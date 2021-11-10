TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.
Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. TELUS has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
