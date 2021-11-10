TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. TELUS has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

