TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.79.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.