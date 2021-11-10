TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and $447,950.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00078374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00101110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,421.66 or 0.99882688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,668.00 or 0.07019578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020317 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

