Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,219. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

