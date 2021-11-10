Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,820,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

