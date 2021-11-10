Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Tenaris stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

