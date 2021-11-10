Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.77.

NYSE TME opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

