Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

TNC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. Tennant has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,811 shares of company stock worth $583,960 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

