Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.13

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.13 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 276.42 ($3.61). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 274.85 ($3.59), with a volume of 13,730,549 shares traded.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

