Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $45.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,068.82. 811,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,859,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $864.90 and a 200 day moving average of $729.28. Tesla has a 1-year low of $396.03 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

