Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,222.09, but opened at $1,157.44. Tesla shares last traded at $1,166.38, with a volume of 289,942 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $737.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 331.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $864.90 and a 200 day moving average of $729.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

