Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

