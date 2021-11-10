Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,099,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.02. 4,304,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.58. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

