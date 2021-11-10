Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $138,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.88. 23,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

