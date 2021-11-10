Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $52.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,421.57 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,258.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,427.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.