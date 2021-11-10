Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TGH opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.