The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BGFD opened at GBX 1,018.07 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84). The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of £960.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.37.

In other news, insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,900 ($65,194.67). Also, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

